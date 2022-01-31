Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $353,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

