Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $362,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.