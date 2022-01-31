Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

