TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,026 shares of company stock worth $10,341,798 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $78.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.