Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 196,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,338. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $359.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

