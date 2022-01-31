Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.80. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $163.29 and a 12-month high of $229.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.30.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

