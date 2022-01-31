Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $3,095.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00178392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00371309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

