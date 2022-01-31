Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC opened at $40.16 on Monday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

