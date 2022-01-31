Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of Village Super Market worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Village Super Market by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 20,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.34. 505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

