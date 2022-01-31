Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of GAN worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,840. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $280.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

