Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of MYR Group worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

