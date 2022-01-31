Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,084. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

