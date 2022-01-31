Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 49,500 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huttig Building Products by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

