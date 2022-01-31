Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 62,280 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the period. Cutera comprises 1.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.81 million, a PE ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

