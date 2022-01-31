Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

LMNR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,037. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -66.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

