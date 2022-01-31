Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MarineMax worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MarineMax by 5.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $993.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

