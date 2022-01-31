Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $16.10 on Monday. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

