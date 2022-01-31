TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Sold by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.54.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

