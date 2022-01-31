The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Upgraded to Buy at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$89.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$91.37. 75,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,495. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.15. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$68.61 and a 12 month high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,076,150.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.