The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Upgraded to Buy at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$89.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$91.37. 75,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,495. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.15. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$68.61 and a 12 month high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.