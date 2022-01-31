The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE GPS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.77. 8,795,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of GAP by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.