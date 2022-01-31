The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $67.48 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00113716 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

