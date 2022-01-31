The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 109,203 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.60% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $39.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

