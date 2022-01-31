The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 152,212 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Ball worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 37.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,701,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.50 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

