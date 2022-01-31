The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,187 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of Globus Medical worth $32,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

