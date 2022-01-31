The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,514 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.68% of Premier Financial worth $43,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFC stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

