The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in New York Times by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,574,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in New York Times by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Times by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

