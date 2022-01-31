The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.12% of ODP worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.14 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

