The Progressive Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

