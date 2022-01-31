The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 229.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.