The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Trian Fund Management L.P.

Trian Fund Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,333,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,297,290 shares during the quarter. Wendy’s comprises 6.8% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned about 11.37% of Wendy’s worth $549,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

