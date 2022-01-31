Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. 2,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

