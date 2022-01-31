Tobam Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Apple were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

