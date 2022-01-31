Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.69. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Touchstone Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

