Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.