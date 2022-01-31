Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.99. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $13,237,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

