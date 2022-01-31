TradeStars (TSX) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $265,773.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.04 or 0.06934152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.53 or 0.99752261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

