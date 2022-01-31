Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Trane Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded down $3.65 on Monday, reaching $168.52. 22,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.42 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.