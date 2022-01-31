Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:TRATF remained flat at $$24.45 during trading hours on Monday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

