Travelers Companies (TRV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/25/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

1/25/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $153.00 to $178.00.

1/21/2022 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $200.00.

1/21/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $170.00.

1/14/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/17/2021 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $420 million to $430 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.30. 60,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,350. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

