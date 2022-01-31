TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $34.39

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.39, but opened at $33.46. TriMas shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

