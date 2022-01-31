TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $74,495.90

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 57% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 132.7% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $74,495.90 and approximately $4,547.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00114162 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.