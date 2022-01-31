Truist Financial Trims Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Target Price to $130.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

