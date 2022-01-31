TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.
Featured Article: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.