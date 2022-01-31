TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

