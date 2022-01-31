UBS Group Cuts Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target to SEK 352

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price cut by UBS Group from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

