UBS Group Raises British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target to GBX 640

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.88.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

