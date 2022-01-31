UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBJY. Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.