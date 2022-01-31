UGI (UGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

