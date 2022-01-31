Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $358.83 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

