Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $306.98 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $306.98 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,476.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.61 or 0.00739689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00237571 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00028685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

