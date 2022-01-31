Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

